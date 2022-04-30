The Steelers selected Oladokun in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

The Steelers found their quarterback of the future in the first round with Kenny Pickett, but they're hoping to develop Oladokun -- who spent time at South Florida and Samford before settling in at South Dakota State as a sixth-year senior -- into a suitable backup. Oladokun maneuvers well in and out of the pocket, and he possesses a quick release that helps when he's throwing off base or in the face of pressure. He finished with 3,164 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions at SDSU, adding 73 carries for 166 yards and two scores on the ground. Oladokun will be 25 years old when the season starts and will likely battle Mason Rudolph for the No. 3 role behind Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.