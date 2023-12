Seumalo (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Colts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The starting left guard was listed as questionable Thursday after missing practice all week. Seumalo has been dealing with the injury since the Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Cardinals, but he still played in the team's Week 14 defeat to the Patriots. The eighth-year pro has started all 13 games this season.