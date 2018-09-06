Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Could have pass-catching role
Samuels could see more involvement in the Steelers' passing game than initially anticipated Sunday against the Browns with lead back Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute) not expected to be available for the season opener, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
Bell's reputation as one of the NFL's premier three-down backs and James Conner's status as his top understudy seemingly blocked Samuels' path to immediate snaps with the Steelers, who selected the North Carolina State product in the fifth round of April's draft. However, with Bell and the Steelers unable to come to terms on an extension over the summer and the veteran back having yet to report to the team to sign his franchise tender, Samuels suddenly finds himself in an intriguing position within an offense brimming with talent. While head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't formally defined what Samuels' role will look like Week 1 behind expected starter James Conner, it's not hard to envision the rookie picking up reps on passing downs. During his senior season, Samuels excelled as a receiver and route runner while lining up out of the backfield, at tight end and even in the slot, hauling in 76 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns on 99 targets.
