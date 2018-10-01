Samuels had no touches during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.

The rookie has been limited to special teams play this season and continues to wait for his chance on offense. James Conner has handled 92 percent of the carries by running backs through four games but has struggled lately and is averaging just 3.7 yards per rush, so Samuels may get an opportunity sooner rather than later.

