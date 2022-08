McNichols (shoulder) was placed on IR on Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

McNichols signed with the Steelers to compete for a depth role in Pittsburgh's backfield, but he suffered a shoulder injury during Monday's practice. It appears the injury was severe enough to land the veteran running back on injured reserve. The team made a corresponding move to sign Master Teague in an effort to provide depth at the position heading into the preseason.