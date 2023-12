McNichols was cut by the 49ers on Wednesday.

McNichols was a part of the 49ers' active roster for Monday's loss to the Ravens, failing to record any stats while playing two offensive snaps. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) set to return in Week 17, the 28-year-old was the odd man out in San Francisco's backfield. McNichols could stick around and join the 49ers' practice squad again or it's possible that he finds a new opportunity elsewhere.