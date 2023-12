McNichols was signed to the 49ers' active roster from their practice squad Thursday,

McNichols' promotion comes after he spent Week 15 with the team while Elijah Mitchell tended to a knee injury and was out of action. The former's addition to the active roster would suggest Mitchell is unlikely to suit up Monday against the Ravens, putting McNichols in a role similar to Week 15 against the Cardinals, where he played six special-teams snaps but never saw the field on offense.