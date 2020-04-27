Stephen Guidry: Linking up with Dallas

Guidry has agreed to terms of a contract with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Mississippi State product notched 30 catches for 387 yards and five scores in 2019, and he'll now get a shot to compete for a depth role in Dallas' receiver corps. Guidry boasts the size to potentially earn situational utilization on offense, but he's a raw prospect who'll likely need time to develop before getting a chance to contribute.