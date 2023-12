The 49ers released Stallworth from their practice squad Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

San Francisco signed Stallworth to its practice squad Dec. 21, but his time with the organization was brief. The veteran defensive tackle may now try to latch on elsewhere. Stallworth played in all 16 games for the Colts in both 2020 and 2021, but he's bounced around over the past two seasons and has played in just eight contests between three squads (Houston, Kansas City and Tennessee).