The Texans selected Stover in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.

Stover is a solid tight end prospect who established himself as a reliable target in the Ohio State offense over the years despite the Buckeyes having elite star power at receiver. He started all but one game over his final two seasons in Columbus and racked up 77 catches for 982 yards on 101 targets to go with 10 touchdowns. Stover is more pass-catcher than blocker, which helps his fantasy appeal. However, the landing spot is tricky for him with Dalton Schultz under contract and Brevin Jordan beginning to break out. It may take some time for Stover to carve out a role in H-Town but the talent is there.