The Texans selected Hill in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 188th overall.

Hill was not expected to be drafted after he bounced between safety and linebacker while struggling to earn playing time at Oregon, even as a former top recruit. The Texans could value Hill for his special teams potential, or perhaps head coach and former linebacker DeMeco Ryans suspects he can mold Hill's tools into something useful at linebacker. At the very least Hill has athleticism to work with, boasting a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at 6-feet, 216 pounds.