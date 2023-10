Jones (hand) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Houston will be without Jones for the second week in a row, as the 26-year-old is still recovering from the hand injury he suffered during the team's Week 3 win over Jacksonville. The Texans' offensive line remains one of the most depleted groups in the NFL, but there's a chance Laremy Tunsil (knee) could return at left tackle this coming Sunday.