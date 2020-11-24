Stills (quadriceps) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.
Stills left this past Sunday's win against the Patriots with what was termed a leg injury at the time. The issue was redefined as a quad concern, with an MRI expected to happen Monday. While the results haven't been released, the fact Stills took part in Monday's walk-through generally is a good sign for the wide receiver. In the end, though, his status should be monitored as the week goes on a to get a sense of his availability for Thursday's game in Detroit.