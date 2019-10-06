Play

Stills (hamstring/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

As a result, Keke Coutee is a candidate to see added looks out of the slot in the contest, in tandem with the team's top wideout duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Coutee is off to a slow start this season, but he has an opportunity to create some positive momentum Week 5 in Stills' absence.

