The Texans selected Henderson in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 249th overall.

Henderson actually started for Arizona State when he was just 17 years old, but he eventually transferred to Ann Arbor in his final season and started for the national-title winning team. Throughout his five career collegiate seasons, Henderson started 20 games at tackle and another 19 at guard, so his versatility could be useful for the Texans' offensive line depth.