Texans' Lamar Miller: Second consecutive 100-yard effort

Miller rushed 18 times for 133 yards and a touchdown while failing to come up with either of his two targets in the Texans' 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

With a season-high rushing yardage total, Miller also posted back-to-back 100-yard efforts for the first time in his two-plus seasons in a Texans uniform. The 27-year-old's rushing touches still continue capped to an extent, with his 22-carry tally in Week 7 a notable outlier. However, Miller's per-touch production has been impressive over the last pair of contests, making the relatively limited opportunities less of an issue for the moment. He'll look to make it three straight stellar performances when he faces a vulnerable Broncos rush defense in Week 9.