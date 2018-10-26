Texans' Lamar Miller: Second consecutive 100-yard effort
Miller rushed 18 times for 133 yards and a touchdown while failing to come up with either of his two targets in the Texans' 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.
With a season-high rushing yardage total, Miller also posted back-to-back 100-yard efforts for the first time in his two-plus seasons in a Texans uniform. The 27-year-old's rushing touches still continue capped to an extent, with his 22-carry tally in Week 7 a notable outlier. However, Miller's per-touch production has been impressive over the last pair of contests, making the relatively limited opportunities less of an issue for the moment. He'll look to make it three straight stellar performances when he faces a vulnerable Broncos rush defense in Week 9.
More News
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Hits century mark in tough matchup•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Ready to go Week 7•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Compiles 71 total yards in return to action•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Lamar Miller: Expected back for Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...