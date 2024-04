The Texans selected Harris in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 247th overall.

Harris was a 36-game starter at Auburn. His size (6-foot-2, 286 pounds) likely led to him being available this late, but Houston has a way of making undersized defensive tackles productive. Denico Autry is the obvious current example of that. Harris has the ability to get into the backfield with 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks as a senior on The Plains.