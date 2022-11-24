site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Neville Hewitt: Logs full practice
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2022
1:10 am ET
Hewitt (hamstring) logged a full practice for the Texans on Wednesday.
After missing three straight games with a groin injury, Hewitt appears on track to return Sunday versus the Dolphins. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role providing depth at linebacker.
