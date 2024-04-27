The Texans selected Byrd in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 238th overall.

Byrd was a disruptive force in college, splitting his career between Wyoming and USC. In two seasons with the Trojans, he posted a combined 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss across 27 games. That production led to him getting drafted, but he lacks the twitch and speed that would likely be required to excel as a pro. Byrd should have the chance to develop further on a team's practice squad if he can't make the Texans' roster.