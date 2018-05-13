Texans' Vyncint Smith: Intrigued Texans early

Smith was brought into Houston for a visit prior to the draft, and the Texans eventually signed the wide receiver, beating out several teams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith's size and speed enticed the Bears, Bills, Giants, Seahawks and Vikings, but he settled on the Texans, who included $35,000 in guaranteed dollars. "You have a chance to bring in a guy like that, height, weight, speed, maybe he can help you on special teams and maybe he can do it at receiver. We'll see what he can do," said head coach Bill O'Brien. At Division II Limestone College, Smith caught 49 passes for 849 yards and three touchdowns last season and earned an All-Conference honor in the South Atlantic Conference. Houston has added several receivers during the offseason to compete for as many as two available spots.