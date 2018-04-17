Texans' Whitney Mercilus: Was cleared a month ago
Mercilus (pectoral) said Tuesday that he was cleared a month ago and is 100 percent, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Mercilus underwent season-ending surgery after suffering a torn pectoral in Week 5 of last season, but it looks like he has been ready to go for several weeks now. With Mercilus saying he'd be able to participate in a full practice Tuesday, the expectation is that the linebacker will be a full go once offseason workouts get into full swing.
