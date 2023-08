Miami waived Ellis (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Ellis was waived with an injury designation Aug. 21 and subsequently reverted to IR. The cornerback is now free to pursue an opportunity elsewhere after agreeing with the Dolphins on an injury settlement. Ellis was also waived with an injury settlement in August of last year and ended up coming back to Miami as a member of the team's practice squad.