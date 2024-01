Wallace finished Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans with 11 tackles (seven solo).

Wallace made his return from a one-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, which didn't appear to hamper him as he played all 61 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss. Over his last six games, the 2020 fourth-round pick out of Clemson has 39 tackles (32 solo) and two passes defended.