Wallace recorded 89 total tackles, six passes defensed and one interception across 17 games with the Titans and Cardinals in 2023.

Wallace spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles, but he failed to make the roster out of training camp. Thereafter, he joined the Cardinals only to be waived again two months into the season. Even though he bounced around several rosters, Wallace still managed to rack up career-high marks in defensive snaps, tackles and passes defensed while also picking off the first pass of his career. Heading into his age-26 season, Wallace may land a deal as a starter this offseason with the chance to build off his stats from 2023.