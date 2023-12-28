Wallace (quadriceps) logged a full practice session Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wallace was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks as a result of a quadriceps injury, but he followed a limited practice Wednesday with a full session Thursday. That seemingly sets him up to return to the field against the Texans on Sunday, barring any setbacks. Wallace had been working as the Titans' starting free safety from Week 11 to Week 15, and he'll presumably return to that role Sunday if he is indeed able to suit up.