Stilianos officially signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Stilianos was not much of a receiving threat during college, as he recorded just eight receptions for 93 yards during his senior season. However, he does come from Iowa, which has been known to produce talented tight ends at the NFL level. The rookie figures to compete with the likes of David Martin-Robinson, Thomas Odukoya and Josh Whyle (knee) for a depth role behind Chigoziem Okonkwo in the upcoming season.