Titans' Taywan Taylor: Sidelined Wednesday
Taylor (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, coach Mike Vrabel relayed Wednesday that Taylor could return to practice later in the week, but if the he's unable to rally in time for Sunday's game against the Colts, added opportunities behind top wideout Corey Davis would be available for Tajae Sharpe and Cameron Batson, as well as Darius Jennings to a lesser degree.
More News
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Could return to practice soon•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Unavailable for Week 10•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Absent from practice•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Misses practice with foot injury•
-
Titans' Taywan Taylor: Questionable to return with foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...