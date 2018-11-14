Taylor (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, coach Mike Vrabel relayed Wednesday that Taylor could return to practice later in the week, but if the he's unable to rally in time for Sunday's game against the Colts, added opportunities behind top wideout Corey Davis would be available for Tajae Sharpe and Cameron Batson, as well as Darius Jennings to a lesser degree.

