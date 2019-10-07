The Chargers cut Williams (quadriceps) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams appears to have landed an injury settlement, in which case he'll be free to sign with another club when back to full health. Last season Williams suited up for nine games with the Chargers, recording 23 tackles (19 solo), four defended passes and one interception.

