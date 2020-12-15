site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Trevor Williams: Let go from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Dec 14, 2020
Williams (ribs) was cut from Jacksonville's practice squad Monday.
Williams hasn't seen the field since Week 3, when he played 32 defensive snaps and nine snaps on special teams against the Bengals. He registered three tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in that contest.
