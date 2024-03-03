Franklin clocked a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 39.0-inch vertical at the 2024 NFL Combine.

The lanky Oregon wideout proved he has solid top-end speed for his size as well as good leaping ability, which bodes well for his catch radius. Franklin often showed great ball skills and a knack for high-pointing the ball in college, as well as being able to acrobatically control his body along the boundary. The combine wasn't perfect across the board for Franklin, though. His frame is essentially unprecedented; at 6-foot-2, his 172-pound stature is rail thin. This could be a red flag for some teams, or if nothing else, adding bulk will be an area of emphasis for whichever team drafts him. His frame didn't lead to any durability concerns in college as he never missed a game, but teams could still be concerned about a receiver that light with that much height.