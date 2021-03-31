site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Dakota Dozier: Re-ups in Minnesota
Dozier signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Dozier started all 16 games with the Vikings last season. The 29-year-old guard isn't considered a lock for a starting job in 2021.
