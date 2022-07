Dozier, who was placed on injured reserve in June, recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old was carted off the practice field with the injury during minicamp and subsequently landed on injured reserve, though the specifics of the issue weren't previously known. Dozier joined Chicago on a one-year deal in March, but he's now set to miss the full 2022 campaign.