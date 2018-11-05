Vikings' Everson Griffen: Has 1.5 sacks Sunday

Griffen had 1.5 sacks, three QB hits and four total tackles in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Griffen played in 52 of the defense's 71 snaps as he looked back to full speed in his second game after missing five games due to mental health issues. He had just one tackle and didn't provide any pressure against the QB in his first game back, but against the Lions he looked like the player who had 13 sacks last season.