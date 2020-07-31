Vikings' Nevelle Clarke: Placed on NFI list By RotoWire Staff Jul 30, 2020 at 11:39 pm ET1 min read The Vikings placed Clarke (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.The nature and severity of the Central Florida product's injury remain undisclosed. When healthy, he could compete for a depth role in Minnesota. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.