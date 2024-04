The Vikings selected Rouse in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

The Vikings are woefully thin at tackle with just three on the active roster prior to Rouse's selection. The 23-year-old started four seasons for Stanford before transferring to Oklahoma as a fifth-year senior, ultimately earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors. While Rouse has only played left tackle, it's possibly the team views him as a swing tackle provided he makes the final roster.