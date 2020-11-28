site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Will Holden: Lands on COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Nov 27, 2020
Holden was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 injury list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Holden is the latest Ravens player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His placement on the list means he has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with someone who has been infected.
