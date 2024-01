Dell's professional tryout agreement with Carolina has ended, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal on Friday.

Dell agreed to a one-year, AHL contract with Ontario on Saturday. Ontario is affiliated with the Kings, but he would need to sign a two-way deal before he could be recalled by LA. The 34-year-old goaltender has a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 130 career NHL contests.