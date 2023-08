Dell signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Dell has played in just 23 games over the last three seasons, and he's posted a 2-16-1 record in that span. The 34-year-old brings experience to the Blue Jackets' camp, but there's no guarantee he'll be able to win the backup job over Daniil Tarasov or Jet Greaves.