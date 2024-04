Dell was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Dell will be the Kings' third goaltender in the playoffs, behind Cam Talbot and David Rittich. Dell was 7-4-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 12 AHL appearances this season. The 34-year-old veteran has seen action in 130 games in his NHL career.