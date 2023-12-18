Dell signed a professional tryout agreement with Carolina on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Dell attended training camp with Columbus prior to being released before the start of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old netminder has a 50-50-13 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 130 NHL appearances. If he can earn a standard contract with the Hurricanes, Dell could slot in as Pyotr Kochetkov's backup. Antti Raanta was demoted to AHL Chicago on Sunday and Frederik Andersen is still out indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue.