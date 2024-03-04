Dell signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings before being placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dell spent a few weeks with Carolina on a professional tryout agreement from mid-December to early January, but he wasn't able to secure a contract with the Hurricanes. The 34-year-old vet has appeared in five AHL games with Ontario this season, going 2-3-0 while posting a 2.63 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Despite the fact he's now on a two-way deal, Dell will likely stick with AHL Ontario, the Kings' minor-league affiliate, for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign unless Cam Talbot or David Rittich suffers an injury.