Galchenyuk was arrested July 9 on a number of charges, Katie Strang of The Athletic reports.

Galchenyuk is accused of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating. Strang adds there were no injuries stemming from the hit and run incident, and that he was arraigned July 10. Galchenyuk's next pre-trial conference is August 11. The Coyotes unconditionally waived the forward Thursday without commenting on his situation, and he will likely remain unattached to any NHL club while going through the legal process.