Galchenyuk signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Saturday.

Galchenyuk played in 11 NHL contests last season, but he was unable to register a point for the Avalanche. He returns to Arizona for the third time in his career, playing 72 games in the 2018-19 season where he had 19 goals and 22 assists. He returned for the 2021-22 campaign, managing six goals and 21 points in 60 games.