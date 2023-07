Galchenyuk announced Tuesday that he has entered into the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Galchenyuk was arrested July 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges of private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating. The incident resulted in the termination of Galchenyuk's contract by the Coyotes just 13 days after the signing.