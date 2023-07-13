Galchenyuk was put on unconditional waivers by Arizona on Thursday for the purposes of terminating his contract.

Galchenyuk signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on July 1, so it's very strange that the Coyotes are parting ways with him now. Arizona offered no explanation for its decision, instead saying it "will have no further comment at this time." Galchenyuk had no points, four PIM, eight shots and 10 hits in 11 contests with Colorado in 2022-23. He also accumulated 25 goals and 62 points in 132 outings over two separate stints with Arizona. If the 29-year-old clears waivers, he will once again become an unrestricted free agent.