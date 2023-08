Galchenyuk signed a two-year contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL on Friday.

Galchenyuk signed a one-year contract with the Coyotes on July 1, but had the contract terminated when he was arrested eight days later on a plethora of charges. The 29-year-old played 11 games with Colorado in 2022-23 and failed to garner a point. Galchenyuk, who was drafted third overall in 2012, played 654 games in the NHL and managed 146 goals and 354 points.