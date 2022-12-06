site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Charles Hudon: Back with Avalanche
Hudon was called up from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Hudon was briefly sent down following Monday's game versus Philadelphia. He was credited with seven shots on goal and two hits in 15:25 of ice time during his Avalanche debut.
