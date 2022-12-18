site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Charles Hudon: Sent down after Saturday's game
RotoWire Staff
Dec 18, 2022
Hudon was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Hudon played in his seventh straight game Saturday, but he has yet to record a point. The 28-year-old could return to the
Avalanche's roster if they need an additional forward Monday versus the Islanders.
