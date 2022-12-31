site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Charles Hudon: Sent back to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Hudon was returned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Hudon was recalled Tuesday and played in a pair of games before his demotion. He has yet to pick up a point in eight NHL games this season.
