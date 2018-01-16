Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Summoned to Avalanche
Tonintao was recalled from the minors Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The University of Minnesota-Duluth product has appeared in eight games with the parent club, with a single assist representing the rookie's point total over that span. He'll provide the Avalanche with depth in the wake of a leg injury to Sven Andrighetto.
